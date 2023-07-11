Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

RBI Governor Asks Banks To Remain Extra Careful And Vigilant, Focus On Governance

Home Business

RBI Governor Asks Banks To Remain Extra Careful And Vigilant, Focus On Governance

"The Governor also emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions," RBI said in a statement

RBIs monetary policy statement
RBIs monetary policy statement Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 7:39 pm


Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to be extra careful and vigilant in view of the adverse global developments while strengthening corporate governance.
     
The governor held meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks here.
     
Das in his introductory remarks, while noting the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, stressed that it is in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant, the RBI said in a statement.
     
"The Governor also emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions," it added.
     
The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with credit information companies were also discussed.
     
The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.

Advertisement

Tags

Business RBI RBI Governor Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das GDP Development-Growth-GDP Etc Gdp, India, Growth

Related stories

Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Adjourns Hearing, Asks SEBI To Circulate Its Response On Expert Committee's Recommendations

Sebi issues demand notices to 7 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Adani Row: SEBI Disagrees With Expert Panel, Says Will Take Action If Any Violation Found

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read