Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI, Finance Ministry Ask Banks, Trade Bodies To Push Cross-Border Rupee Trade

It was stressed during a meeting that banks should connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee vastro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in Indian currency rather than popular mode dollar

Indian rupee
Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:49 pm

Reserve Bank and the finance ministry on Wednesday asked top management of banks and representative of trade bodies to push exports and import transactions in rupee.

It was stressed during a meeting that banks should connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee vastro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in Indian currency rather than popular mode dollar, sources said.

Trade associations and their foreign trading partners should explore opportunities to make use of the framework, sources added.

The meeting, which saw participation from various stakeholders, including officials of external affairs and commerce ministries, Indian Banks' Association, urged embassies abroad to promote the mechanism through diplomatic channels.

According to sources, countries like Sri Lanka, Argentina and Zimbabwe may be interested in settling bilateral trade in rupee.

RBI in July issued a detailed circular asking banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.

The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow cross-border trade transactions in rupee is a timely move and a step towards internationalisation of the currency.

Currently, a large part of bilateral trade between India and Russia is getting settled in rupee due to sanctions imposed by the US and Europe following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Related stories

Why India Is Finding It Difficult to Trade in Rupee

Finance Ministry To Hold Meeting With Stakeholders To Push Overseas Trade In Rupee

The RBI had said for settlement of trade transactions, the concerned banks will require special rupee vostro accounts of correspondent banks of the partner trading country.

"Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism shall make payment in INR which shall be credited into the special vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier," it had said.

Exporters undertaking overseas shipments of goods and services through this mechanism will be paid the export proceeds in Indian rupees from the balances in the designated special vostro account.

As per the circular, the rupee surplus balance held can be used for permissible capital and current account transactions in accordance with the mutual agreement. 

Tags

Business National RBI Finance Ministry Rupee Trade Settlement
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start