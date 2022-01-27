Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Raymond Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Strong December Quarter Earnings

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported a multifold jump in its net profit at Rs 101.07 crore.

Raymond Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Strong December Quarter Earnings
Raymond Store -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:47 pm

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Shares of Raymond Ltd on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported a multifold jump in its net profit at Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock jumped 4.37 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 818.25 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 4.44 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 819.


Raymond Ltd on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in its net profit at Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by improved performance across the segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Raymond said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 48.25 per cent to Rs 1,843.39 crore, compared with Rs 1,243.44 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company, it has reported the "highest profitable quarter in the past 10 years" and its revenue is now "100 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels".

"In domestic markets, improved consumer sentiments and strong festive & wedding season demand across our B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses and strong momentum of export orders maintained in garments and engineering businesses helped in achieving growth in revenues," said Raymond in a post-earnings statement.

Equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Republic Day

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Airtel Payments Bank Customers' Deposit Rises 75% To Rs 1,000 Crore In 2021

Future Group To Sell 25% Stake To Generali In General Insurance Segment

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Joins Opposition States In Demanding 5-Year Extension To GST Compensation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day