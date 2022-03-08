Rare Pictures of Kalpana Chawla To Be Auctioned As NFTs On Women’s Day; Crypto Market Gains

Some rare and unseen photos of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman NASA astronaut to go into space, will be auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The auction proceeds will be donated to an Indian child welfare organisation. Meanwhile, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Philippines, intends to move forward in its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) research efforts, according to reports.

The global crypto market cap increased by 2.03 per cent to $1.74 trillion at 8.30 am. The global crypto volume too increased by 27.63 per cent to $86.2 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

This International Women's Day, bringing you Kalpana Chawla NFTs listing in @beyondlifeclub. Access the NFTs on 8 March 2022 (4:30 AM PST/ 6:00 PM IST). #KalpanaChawlaNFTs #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Gigksnu2Ex — Jean-Pierre Harrison (@jpphoopha) March 7, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,706.04, higher by 2.37 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin is trading above $38,000 at the moment. Ether is trading only slightly above $2,500. Friday’s decline seems to be continuing amid the geopolitical casualties. Overall, the upside momentum is slowing down for the crypto market,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 0.7 per cent at $2,553.71.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.01 per cent at $0.8147, Algorand (ALGO) by 1.41 per cent at $0.7474, Binance Coin (BNB) by 4.73 per cent at $384.40, Solana (SOL) by 2.56 per cent at $84.17 and Polkadot (DOT) was trading higher by 1.62 per cent at $16.70.

Today’s top gainer was Kaizen Inu (KZN), which was up by 590.59 per cent at $0.1061. The top loser was Spook Inu (SINU), which was down by 99.99 per cent at $0.0000000003613.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.07 per cent at $0.1193. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03244. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 0.65 per cent at $0.00002334.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 1.81 per cent at $0.0000007169. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was, however, down by 1.16 per cent at $0.00002958, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 1.6 per cent at $0.01848.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 4.94 per cent at $18,853.95. While Terra (LUNA) was up by 2.71 per cent at $80.22, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 3.56 per cent to $73.56, Uniswap (UNI) added 3.36 per cent to trade at $8.57, and Aave (AAVE) rose 5.68 per cent to $120.91.

Latest Updates

Jean-Pierre Harrison, Chawla’s husband, said in a statement, “In recognition of Kalpana's achievements, I have approved the release of NFTs consisting of rare and previously unseen photographs of moments from her life,” reported Ndtvgadgets360.

Benjamin Diokno, Governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said in a speech on February 28, which was released in March, “The BSP's pilot project is to build organisational capacity and hands-on knowledge of CBDC design, architecture, technology, and policy implications,” reported TheBlockCrypto.