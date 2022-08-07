Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Kicks-Off Flight Operations

The airline—which is currently operating out of Ahemdabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi, will subsequently launch flight operations across Bengaluru and Kochi route beginning August 13

Akasa Air.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 12:37 pm

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air began flight operations between Mumbai and Ahemdabad route. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh flagged off the first flight. Notably, between Mumbai and Ahemdabad route, the airline will have 28 weekly flights. 

Akasa Air began taking flight bookings on Friday. The airline—which is currently operating out of Ahemdabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi, will subsequently launch flight operations across Bengaluru and Kochi route beginning August 13. Between Bengaluru and Kochi routes, the airline will have 28 flights.  

The airline will also start operations across Bengaluru to Ahemdabad route from August 23, between Bengaluru and Mumbai route from August 30 as well as between Mumbai and Chennai route from September 15. Notably, Akasa Air got the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) approval to begin flight operations on July 7. 

With this, Akasa Air is entering into a highly competitive domestic aviation ministry even as SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo are under the tight scrutiny of DGCA over technical snags. The newest airline is expected to have a fleet of 72,737 jets in the next five years. 

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air had earlier said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful.”

The airline, which will be rolling out operations in a phased manner, will currently operate on domestic routes.

