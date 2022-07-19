Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Capital Refractories To Supply Silica Ramming Mass In Global Markets

Silica ramming mass, a refractory product, is used for melting carbon steel having more than 0.1 per cent carbon content

Steel
Steel Raghav Productivity Enhancers

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 4:06 pm

Home-grown Raghav Productivity Enhancers and UK-based Capital Refractories have partnered for world-wide supply of silica ramming mass to foundry and casting industry.

Silica ramming mass, a refractory product, is used for melting carbon steel having more than 0.1 per cent carbon content.

In a statement on Tuesday, Raghav Productivity said it has entered into an arrangement with Capital Refractories to partner for sale of silica ramming mass to foundry and casting industry world-wide.

As part of the arrangement, Capital Refractories will leverage its global distribution set-up to grow the business of silica ramming mass with its foundry and casting customers, it said.

Related stories

Godrej Consumer Projects To Invest Rs 100 Crore On Ecological Awareness

"The product packaging shall be exclusively designed to have our logo with the statement 'produced by Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd' along with the artwork of Capital Refractories leading to a co-branding arrangement," the company statement said.

Rajesh Kabra, Managing Director of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, said the foundry industry is one of the highest value-add markets for silica ramming mass manufacturers and will provide the next growth leg to his company.

"Our R&D efforts of last 5 years has led the onboarding of an ace partner like Capital Refractories and we look forward to taking a significant leap forward in the foundry and casting market with the help of this tie-up," he said in the company statement.

Jaipur-based Raghav Productivity Enhancers is the world's largest manufacturer of silica ramming mass.

The company exports the product to over 30 countries in Asia, Africa and Middle East countries from its 1,80,000-MTPA (metric tonne per annum) unit located in Newai, Rajasthan.

Headquartered in the UK, Capital Refractories has a refractory distribution network spanning over 40 countries across all 6 continents in 67 locations.
 

Tags

Business Raghav Productivity Enhancers Capital Refractories Silica Ramming Mass Carbon Steel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?