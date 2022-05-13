Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises

The Russian government has amended an order on property declarations of Russian officials overseas. The new amendment requires applicants for government jobs to disclose crypto money they have obtained in foreign countries, The Times of India reported. They will also be required to report their cryptocurrency investments and assets from now onwards. It comes as part of the new code of conduct.

The new Russian law ‘On Digital Currencies’ uses the term “digital financial assets” to refer to all cryptocurrencies and crypto assets. The regulation will cover candidates running for seats in state and municipal authorities, and representatives of political parties, who are nominated for the highest posts.

In another development, YouTuber KSI claims to have lost $2.8 million after the latest cryptocurrency market crash. He announced it on Twitter from his cryptocurrency account, KSICRYPTO. The Youtuber also revealed that he was going through a phase of depression at the time.

KSI continued the conversation by revealing that he had invested $2.8 million in the cryptocurrency Luna. However, because of the crypto meltdown, his assets were reduced to less than $50,000, and subsequently to less than $1,000 in a single day.

"But that's all right since I'm not dead." "I have my family, my friends, and my strong work ethic," he Tweeted.

So last year I went to see a therapist to tell her that I had lost purpose in my life. I had no joy in anything. Before, everything was just money money money, and I didn’t know what was the reason I did anything anymore. — KSICRYPTO (@ksicrypto) May 12, 2022



The YouTuber did not appear to be too unhappy about it, since his later Tweets indicated that he loves his family and friends more than money. "Like I'm just in such a better place than I was last year," he remarked. “You'll see it in the documentary, but I was so lifeless last year. But, in any case, this crypto era has taught me a lot. I used to be a lost soul, but today I'm more focused and joyful than ever. "

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 7.77 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $ 30,601.72 at 5:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 44.36 per cent, down by 0.29 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,105.36, and it was up by 8.69 per cent. Binance Coin (BNB) increased 13.81 per cent during the same time period, and was trading at $308.66.Solana (SOL) was up by 20.53 per cent to $53.09, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 27.52 per cent to $0.5861.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.09275 on Coinmarketcap.com at 5:30 p.m., up by 19.68 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 28.33 per cent, and was trading at $0.00001374. Samoyedcoin was up by 23.76 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007036, while Dogelon Mars was up by 35.13 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000005747.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.31 trillion, an increase of 8.11 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $149.53 billion, a decrease of 41.32 per cent.

SafeFloki was the biggest gainer, gaining 620.57 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000000001222 at 5:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, TerraLuna witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 99.93 per cent. It was trading at $0.00003053.



