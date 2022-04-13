Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Punjab National Bank Launches Cardless Cash Withdrawal Facility

Apart from cardless cash withdrawal and virtual debit cards, the bank has launched a range of other select digital services on its mobile app named PNB One for safe banking transactions.

Punjab National Bank Launches Cardless Cash Withdrawal Facility
File Photo.

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 11:18 am

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility for its customers as well as a virtual debit card to mark its foundation day.

Apart from cardless cash withdrawal and virtual debit cards, the bank has launched a range of other select digital services on its mobile app named PNB One for safe banking transactions, it said in a release.

The bank on Tuesday marked its 128th Foundation Day.

The new services were launched by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the bank's here in the presence of Executive Directors - Vijay Dube, Swarup Kumar Saha and Kalyan Kumar, and other officials.

"With the financial sector on a strong route to recovery, PNB is witnessing robust growth. With that, PNB redefines its commitment to digital transformation by introducing a plethora of innovative offerings," Goel said.

He said the bank's renewed emphasis on employees as an asset, customer-centricity and strong focus on lending activities will play a vital role in its sustainable growth.

PNB launched various digital initiatives such as Insta Personal Loan to Pensioners, Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility on PNB One App, PNB 360 Information Portal for employees, Trade Finance Redefined Portal and Collection of loan EMI through Bharat Bill Pay. 

