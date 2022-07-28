Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Punjab National Bank June Quarter Profit Falls 70% To Rs 308 Crore

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,023.46 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, the same stood at Rs 201.57 crore.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 8:33 pm

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a 70 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 308.44 crore in the three months ended June.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to Rs 21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income fell to Rs 18,757 crore from Rs 18,921 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 

