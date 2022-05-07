Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Punjab National Bank Hikes Lending Rate By 40 Basis Points

The move comes a day after several lenders, including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, raised interest rates following the RBI's surprise repo rate hike on Wednesday

Punjab National Bank Hikes Lending Rate By 40 Basis Points
RBI Imposes Rs 1.80 Crore Penalty On Punjab National Bank

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 12:13 pm

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has hiked its external benchmark linked lending rate by 0.40 per cent to 6.90 per cent with effect from June 1.

The move comes a day after several lenders, including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, raised interest rates following the RBI's surprise repo rate hike on Wednesday.

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.50 per cent to 6.90 per cent with effect from June 1, 2022 for existing customers, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

RBI To Fight Inflation With Greater Resolve Now: Report

RBI Repo Rate Hike: Home Loan EMIs For Existing And New Loans To Get Costly

For new customers, the revised RLLR will be effective from May 7, 2022, it said.

PNB also increased the savings deposit rates for various tenors.

For term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore, it has raised the interest rates to up to 5.10-5.15 per cent.

For single term deposits of Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 10 crore, customers will get interest rates in the range of 3.50 - 4.05 per cent per annum.

PNB said all other interest rates shall remain unchanged. The change in rates will also be applicable to NRE / NRO term deposits (Callable only) scheme.

"The revised interest rates will be applicable to fresh deposits and renewal of existing deposits with effect from 07.05.2022," it added.

In an out of turn Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark repo rate -- the short term lending rate it charges to banks -- by 0.40 per cent to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect, aimed at taming soaring inflation.
 

Tags

Business Punjab National Bank Lending Rates PNB Loan Interest Rates PNB Interest Rates PNB Lending Interest Rates PNB Rate Hike Reserve Bank Of India Repo Rate Hike Repo Rate RBI Repo Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 