Production Halts At Parsa East & Kanta Basan Coal Block Operated By Adani Group

Coal production has stopped at Parsa East & Kanta Basan block in Chhattisgarh since last month, and it may "adversely impact" the coal output target from captive mines for this year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Parsa East and Kanta Basan, a 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) coal mine operated by Adani Group and owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) in Chhattisgarh, stopped producing dry fuel since mid-August due to continuous protests by residents of the nearby forest area, according to sources.

During the review of the coal blocks undertaken by additional secretary, coal, and nominated authority in the presence of project proponents, "it was noted with concern that Parsa East & Kanta Basan coal block production has stopped and Parsa coal block production has not started. Continued stoppage may adversely impact achievement of target this year."

The government has set the coal production target of 130 million tonnes from captive blocks during the current fiscal.

The coal ministry said in a statement that the production of dry fuel from captive and commercial blocks increased by 57.74 per cent to 43.93 MT in the April-August period of FY23 compared to 27.85 MT in the year-ago period.

Two mines that were put on sale last year under commercial auction have become operational and produced 2.36 million tonnes of coal in the April-August period.

At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and at least 11 more new mines will likely begin production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet coal demand in the country.

The ministry appreciated the efforts of coal block owners in attaining such high growth and expressed hopes that the targeted production of 141.78 million tonnes from these coal blocks during FY23 will be achieved.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that the Centre has also reviewed the status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand.

The coal ministry appreciated the improvement in overall status of non-operational coal blocks of the eastern state and the assistance provided by the state mining and forest department.

It was observed that about 3 to 4 coal blocks will get mine opening permission and coal production will start from four coal blocks during the current fiscal.

Production from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 MT in FY23 against 17.72 million tonnes in FY22.

