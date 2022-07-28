Important Information For July 28 Stock Trading Strategy

The benchmark indices are likely to open in green today, as indicated by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 99 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 16,782.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Asian Shares

Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. rate hikes, lowering bond yields and restraining the dollar. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data.

Oil Prices up

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by lower crude inventories and higher gasoline demand in the United States. Brent crude futures for September rose 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $107.02 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.

US Stocks rally

US equities rose sharply and the dollar lost ground as investors bet the Federal Reserve would slow interest rate hikes following its announcement on Wednesday of an increase in rates in line with expectations.

Rupee slips to 79.91 against US dollar

The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following risk-off sentiment among investors ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks to watch today

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, SpiceJet among other stocks will be in focus today