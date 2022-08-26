Important Information For August 26 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.58 per cent or 102 points to 17,690 amid weak global cues.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Friday:

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading higher with Japan's Nikkei up 0.92 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.69 per cent and Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.70 per cent.

US Markets

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, clawing back more of their recent losses, as the countdown clicks closer to zero for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent Thursday. Stocks have wavered between gains and losses since tumbling Monday to their worst day in months, as traders hold off on making big moves overall.

Wall Street’s focus is on an economic summit at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which has been the setting for market-defining announcements by the Federal Reserve in past years. The Fed’s chair is scheduled to speak Friday morning.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.35 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 4,199.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.55 points, or 1 per cent, to 33,291.78.

The Nasdaq rose 207.74 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 12,639.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.35 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 1,964.64.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.37 to $92.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.88 to $99.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.95 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $9.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.90 to $1,771.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 21 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.46 Japanese yen from 137.10 yen. The euro rose to 99.69 cents from 99.64 cents.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 369 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 334 crore.

Stocks In Focus

Infibeam Avenues: Fintech firm Infibeam Avenues has made a strategic investment by picking up a 50 per cent stake in Gurgaon-based software startup Vishko22 Products & Services Pvt, the company said on Thursday.

Infibeam plans to develop omnichannel enterprise software products and services with seamless integration for domestic and international eCommerce marketplaces with this transaction.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will pick up 9.94 per cent stake in Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd.

HDFC Bank on August 24, 2022 has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Limited, which summarises the principal terms of a proposed investment, by HDFC Bank in the company, of an amount between Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PVR: BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 4.05 lakh shares of multiplex film exhibition company PVR Ltd for more than Rs 74 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4,05,183 shares of the company.

Nykaa: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday announced partnership with beauty and wellness e-commerce firm FSN E-commerce, which operates under Nykaa brand, to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

During the launch, Jonas said that she still prefers to use Indian traditional methods of beauty care like rouge, curd, honey but her product Anomaly has been developed with