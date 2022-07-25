Prakash Sikaria Quits As Flipkart’s Shopsy Head

Prakash Sikaria, a senior executive heading Flipkart’s Shopsy, has quit the company. His designation was Senior VP, Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart, where he was responsible for its social commerce vertical.

Sikaria joined the Walmart-backed unicorn as Marketing Director in 2014 from Cleartrip.com. Previously, he had founded two start-ups—SharedCab and Cerule Systems.

Flipkart introduced Shopsy in July 2021 as a reselling app where users could resell featured products on the online marketplace to earn a small commission. It had set a target to acquire 100 million users by 2022-end. The app claimed to have over 2.5 lakh registered sellers on its platform and hosts 150 million products across various categories. Nearly 70% of its customers come from Tier 2 and cities beyond.

Sikaria was driving the vertical and had stated in a media report earlier this year that close to a quarter of new customers for the entire Flipkart group come from Shopsy. In a statement, the company claimed that it had recorded a 2.7X increase in the units sold over the past six months. It even saw a 4X spike in the monthly new customer base, boosted by solid growth in 2022.

