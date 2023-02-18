Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Power Grid Bags 5 Electricity Transmission Projects

Home Business

Power Grid Bags 5 Electricity Transmission Projects

Another inter-regional ER-WR interconnection project is for establishment of 400kV D/C transmission lines traversing through the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and bays extension works

Power Grid Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of power through its transmission network
Power Grid Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of power through its transmission network

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 1:32 pm

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said it has bagged five inter-state electricity transmission projects through tariff-based competitive bidding route. The company will establish the inter-state transmission system for the said projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a BSE filing.

The first project of transmission network expansion in Gujarat associated with the integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone is for establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through the state. Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) in Khavda RE Park project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS.

The scope of work in the project named 'transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B' is establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through Gujarat and bays extension works.The transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C project involves installation of a new 765/400kV substation at Ahmedabad and bays extension work at Navsari in Gujarat and a 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through the state.

Related stories

Mathura Authority Cuts Electricity Connection Of Shahi Idgah Mosque

Coal India Should Aim At Providing Electricity To Nation At 'Just Price': Chairman

DISCOMs Have 'Nefarious Interest' To Delay Multi-Point Power Scheme: Up Electricity Regulatory Commission

Another inter-regional ER-WR interconnection project is for establishment of 400kV D/C transmission lines traversing through the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and bays extension works. Power Grid Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of power through its transmission network.

Tags

Business Power/Electricity Indian Economy Business Electricity Transmission Power Supply
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts