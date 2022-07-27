Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Power Generation Capacity To Hit 820GW By 2030; Over 500GW From Non-Fossil Fuel Sources: Singh

At the launch of a new report by The Energy Resource Institute (TERI), the minister also emphasised on how India remains committed to energy transition targets even as it has one of the lowest per capita emissions

undefined
In 2022, Renewable Energy Is Going To Be The Way Forward In 2022, Renewable Energy Is Going To Be The Way Forward

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said the country's electricity generation capacity will reach 820GW by 2030, including over 500GW from non-fossil fuel sources.

 In his message at the launch of a report of The Energy Resource Institute (TERI), Singh said: "By 2030, the total capacity for power production would be about 820GW. Out of that, more than 500GW will be non-fossil."

Pointing out that India has already started adding storage capacity to renewable energy, the minister said the government has come out with one of the largest bids on storage and is trying to bring down the storage cost by adding volume.

 He also emphasised on India's commitment to energy transition targets though the country has one of the lowest per capita emissions.

Related stories

Assam Aiming At Meeting 50% Of Power Demand Through Solar Energy By 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

TERI on Wednesday released a roadmap charting the feasible pathways to achieving the ambitious decarbonisation targets.

Apart from suggesting policies as well as technological interventions to achieve the 2030 goals, TERI's roadmap also calls for state leadership in the development of pumped storage plants and feed-in-tariff for solar generation.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said in the statement, "While India has the right policy regime in place, we need to adopt new energy storage solutions and technologies which bring stability and flexibility to the grid. We need collaborations for investing in research and development of new technologies." 

Tags

Business Union Power And New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh Solar Energy TERI Carbon Emission Non-fossil Energy Battery Storage Climate Change Climate Change/ Global Warming
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy