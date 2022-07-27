Power Generation Capacity To Hit 820GW By 2030; Over 500GW From Non-Fossil Fuel Sources: Singh

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said the country's electricity generation capacity will reach 820GW by 2030, including over 500GW from non-fossil fuel sources.

In his message at the launch of a report of The Energy Resource Institute (TERI), Singh said: "By 2030, the total capacity for power production would be about 820GW. Out of that, more than 500GW will be non-fossil."

Pointing out that India has already started adding storage capacity to renewable energy, the minister said the government has come out with one of the largest bids on storage and is trying to bring down the storage cost by adding volume.

He also emphasised on India's commitment to energy transition targets though the country has one of the lowest per capita emissions.

TERI on Wednesday released a roadmap charting the feasible pathways to achieving the ambitious decarbonisation targets.

Apart from suggesting policies as well as technological interventions to achieve the 2030 goals, TERI's roadmap also calls for state leadership in the development of pumped storage plants and feed-in-tariff for solar generation.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said in the statement, "While India has the right policy regime in place, we need to adopt new energy storage solutions and technologies which bring stability and flexibility to the grid. We need collaborations for investing in research and development of new technologies."