Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Power Finance Corporation December Quarter Profit Surges Nearly 24% To Rs 4,893 Crore

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,963.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, a BSE filing stated.

The total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 19,215 crore.

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 6:53 pm

 Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday posted a nearly 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,893.91 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue. 

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,963.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, a BSE filing stated. The total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 19,215 crore from Rs 18,441.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The board in its meeting on Friday approved a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2021-22. 

