Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

PNB, BOI Hike Lending Rates

City-based PNB hiked MCLRs across tenors by 30 basis points, while BOI raised the same by up to 15 basis points.

bank
bank

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 8:15 am

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India(BOI) on Monday announced a hike in their marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs).
     
City-based PNB hiked MCLRs across tenors by 30 basis points, while BOI raised the same by up to 15 basis points.
     
The MCLR with effect from November 1, 2022 shall be revised with the benchmark one-year tenor rate at 8.05 per cent as against the 7.75 per cent existing rate, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
     
All other tenor MCLRs, from overnight to three years, have been increased by 30 basis points each to 7.40 - 8.35 per cent.
     
Bank of India's one-year MCLR will be priced at 7.95 per cent from November 1, 2022 as against 7.80 per cent at present, the lender said in its regulatory filing.
     
All the other tenor MCLRs have been raised by 10 basis points each to 7.05-8.10 per cent.

Tags

Business PNB Bank Of India(BOI) PNB Lending Rate BOI Lending Rate
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

K-Pop Singer-Actor Lee Ji-han Dead Among Scores Killed In Itaewon Stampede

K-Pop Singer-Actor Lee Ji-han Dead Among Scores Killed In Itaewon Stampede

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022