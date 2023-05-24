Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
PM's Principal Secy PK Mishra, US Secretary Of Commerce Gina Raimondo Discuss Ways To Strengthen Economic Ties

PK Mishra, who is in Washington, also held interactions with senior officials from the US administration, representatives from the industry, think tanks and academia

Updated: 24 May 2023 4:04 pm

The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo held a meeting in Washington on Tuesday and discussed ways to further strengthen economic ties between the countries.

Mishra, who is in Washington, also held interactions with senior officials from the US administration, representatives from the industry, think tanks and academia.

"Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary @PMOIndia  had a productive meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce  @GinaRaimondo . They discussed the strengthening of economic and technology partnership," according to a tweet by the Embassy of India in Washington.

He also met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power and both sides had productive discussions on ongoing work under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), development cooperation, and third country partnerships.

The US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23 on account of increasing economic ties between the two countries.

According to the provisional data of the commerce ministry, the bilateral trade between India and the US has increased by 7.65 per cent to USD 128.55 in 2022-23, as against USD 119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21.

India has received about USD 5 billion foreign direct investments from the US in the last fiscal.

