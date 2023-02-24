Friday, Feb 24, 2023
PM Modi Worked To Make India A World Power, Says Piyush Goyal

PM Modi Worked To Make India A World Power, Says Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that the prime minister has worked to make the country a world power and to give a boost to the economy, to put and strengthen the country's potential on the world stage

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:51 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to make the country a world power and give a boost to the economy, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. According to an official statement issued here, Goyal said that under the leadership of the prime minister, an effective identity has been created in the world, the G20 was chaired and programmes were held. India's economy can accelerate the world's economy.

Goyal said that the prime minister has worked to make the country a world power and to give a boost to the economy, to put and strengthen the country's potential on the world stage. Important steps have also been taken for the growth of the banking sector. By 2047, the country's economy will get a new identity. We are now the 5th largest economy and will soon become the 3rd largest economy, he said at an entrepreneurs' conference organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti in Bhilwara.

The commerce minister also addressed a programme organised by Mewar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Union minister said that to take the textile industry forward, more emphasis has to be laid on self-reliance and skill.The prime minister is also helping to promote the textile industry. He said that India is on the international stage today and if everyone tries together with technology and skill, then the export of Bhilwara can increase manifold.

Everyone should bring proposals together for the scheme of MSMEs and if the state and central government work together, the industry will get a boost, he said. MP Subhash Bahedia, MP CP Joshi and MP Kankamal Katara and MLAs Vitthal Shankar Awasthi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Jabbar Singh Sankhla were also present on the occasion. Goyal also visited the 'Textile Cluster' in Bhilwara.

PM Modi Piyush Goyal Indian Economy
