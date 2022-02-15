PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

The annual summit of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The three-day conference will focus on planetary resilience in wake of the multitude of extreme weather events across the globe in recent years.

Curated on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', the experts at the Summit will take up issues like climate change, sustainable production, and energy transitions to global commons and resource security. Climate finance will be another major point of discussion at the meet.

The inauguration will feature keynote addresses by President of the Republic of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed besides PM Modi's speech. Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will deliver the opening address.

Environment ministers from various countries, representatives from the United Nations, heads of inter-governmental organizations, and delegates from 126 countries are expected to participate in the virtual summit. Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, Egypt's Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, and Maldives' Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid are some of the important personalities who will speak at the conference.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the US, John Kerry, along with Ministers of Environment from France, Canada, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, and Germany will conduct a session on sustainable consumption and production in developed countries.

According to Director-General, TERI, Vibha Dhawan, "It is our conscious effort at creating a platform where stakeholders from across the world sit together to deliberate on solutions that are based on sustainability and green growth. TERI is a pioneer in these areas and WSDS 2022 will play a crucial part in accentuating our role in providing technological, policy as well as knowledge solutions as India works towards realising the commitments made at COP26."



