Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Curated on the theme of 'Towards a Resilient Planet', the latest edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) will have speakers discuss issues ranging from climate change to energy transitions

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit
Due to Global Warming, Earth Lost 28 Trillion Tonnes Of Ice From 1994 To 2017 Representational Image/Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:59 am

The annual summit of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The three-day conference will focus on planetary resilience in wake of the multitude of extreme weather events across the globe in recent years.

Curated on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', the experts at the Summit will take up issues like climate change, sustainable production, and energy transitions to global commons and resource security. Climate finance will be another major point of discussion at the meet. 

The inauguration will feature keynote addresses by President of the Republic of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed besides PM Modi's speech. Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will deliver the opening address. 

Related stories

Five Ways Climate Change Increases The Threat Of Tsunamis, From collapsing Ice Shelves To Sea Level Rise

Environment ministers from various countries, representatives from the United Nations, heads of inter-governmental organizations, and delegates from 126 countries are expected to participate in the virtual summit. Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, Egypt's Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, and Maldives' Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid are some of the important personalities who will speak at the conference. 

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the US, John Kerry, along with Ministers of Environment from France, Canada, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, and Germany will conduct a session on sustainable consumption and production in developed countries.

According to Director-General, TERI, Vibha Dhawan, "It is our conscious effort at creating a platform where stakeholders from across the world sit together to deliberate on solutions that are based on sustainability and green growth. TERI is a pioneer in these areas and WSDS 2022 will play a crucial part in accentuating our role in providing technological, policy as well as knowledge solutions as India works towards realising the commitments made at COP26."


 

Tags

Business World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) TERI Climate Change PM Modi Climate Finance Sustainability
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion

Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow