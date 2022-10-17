PM Modi Releases 12th Installment Of Rs 16,000 Crore To Eligible Farmers Under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th instalment of financial benefit worth Rs 16,000 crore to over 11 crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme, ahead of Diwali and ongoing rabi sowing.



With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.16 lakh crore.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.



The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.



The Prime Minister released the 12th instalment at a two-day event "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" being held at the Pusa campus in the national capital.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the programme.



More than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 Agri-startups are participating in the event. Researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders too are attending the event.



PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. The state government and UT administration identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.