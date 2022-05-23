Monday, May 23, 2022
PM Modi Meets Softbank Chief Masayoshi Son

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 23 May 2022 1:45 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm's future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance, and R&D sectors. 

"Further propelling Japanese investments in India...PM @narendramodi met Founder @SoftBank_Group Masayoshi Son and commended Softbank's role in India's startup sector," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi further said, "Discussions focused on Softbank's future participation in India in technology, energy, finance, R&D, etc".

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets. 

It has also invested in other startups such as Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery, and Unacademy, among others. 

