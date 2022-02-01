Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PM Modi Hails 'People-Friendly And Progressive' Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the budget is 'People-Friendly And Progressive'.

PM Modi Hails 'People-Friendly And Progressive' Budget
PM Modi on Budget -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 4:23 pm

 Welfare of the poor is an important aspect of the Union Budget which is full of possibilities for more investments, infrastructure and jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. 


 Calling the budget "people-friendly and progressive",  Modi said it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of one the most terrible calamities in 100 years, a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related stories

Realty Stocks Jump Up To 6 Pc Post Budget


 In his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Modi said this budget will create many new opportunities for the common people, besides strengthening the economy.


 "This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs," the prime minister said, adding that it will also open up the field of green jobs.


 "An important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor," Modi said.


 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget, with higher spending in areas like highways and affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.


 While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Tags

Business Union Budget 2022 PM Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Corporate Affairs Minister Gets Higher Allocation Of Rs 733 Core For Next Fiscal Year

Budget Allocation To Coal Ministry Declines 39% To Rs 393 Crore In FY2022-23

Digital Currency Explained: India Catches Up With Global Fad

Government Raises Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore For FY23

Government Allocates Rs 19,500 Crore For Solar PLI Schemes In Budget 2022-23

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians