Delivering the ‘State of the World’ special address on the first day of the Davos Agenda Summit, which is organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is moving ahead confidently towards economic growth while tackling the third wave of Covid-19. For the first time in its 50-year history, WEF’s Davos summit that sees the coming together of global political and corporate leaders is being held virtually.

“Within one year of the vaccination drive, India was able to administer 160 crore vaccine doses,” Modi said while adding that India’s Co-Win Portal has gained international attention.

Hailing India’s healthcare sector, Modi said that amid the Covid-19 crisis, India went with the concept of ‘One Earth, One Health.’

“India saved multiple lives across the globe with its drugs and vaccines. India is the third-largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in the world,” the PM said.

Modi said that India has come a long way from its image of License Raj to a country where power lies in the hand of its citizens. He said that India has presented the world with a bouquet of hope which comprises trust in democracy, technologies that empower the 21st century and the unabashed talent of India’s youth.

Lauding India’s IT sector, Modi said that India’s IT sector has given strength to the world, and was amongst one of the major forces for continued operations globally amidst as pandemic spread. “India has given more than 50 lakh software developers to the world,” Modi said while adding that big reforms are being pushed in the IT and BPO sectors.

Wooing investors

Inviting international investors, Modi said that this is the best time for global investors to invest in India. “This is the best time to invest in India. India has more than 60,000 startups, out of which more than 80 are unicorns,” Modi said. “Deep economic reforms are another reason why India is the most attractive destination for investment”.

Regarding India’s performance on the economic front, the PM said that India is pushing some major reforms to harness higher growth despite challenges spawned by the pandemic. He also said that while more than six lakh Indian villages are connected via optic fibre, in 14 sectors across India, incentive schemes worth $26 million have been initiated.

A pitch for sustainability

Reiterating India’s promise at the COP26 Summit, Modi said that India is committed to achieving its net-zero target by 2070. “Though India contributes only 5% to global carbon emission, India’s 40% energy sources are coming from non-fossil fuels,” he said.

Acknowledging the pressing need for climate action, Modi said that countries across the world must contribute and cooperate to become part of the ‘Pro Planet People’ concept.

Modi also urged G20 countries to rethink how supply chain and global trade will work in the post-pandemic world while invoking cooperation and contribution by countries to deal with the current crisis.