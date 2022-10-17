Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

PM Launches Single Brand 'Bharat' For Subsidised Fertilisers

This is being done to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 1:22 pm

The Centre has started a new scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser - under which it is mandatory for companies to market all subsidised fertilisers under single brand 'Bharat'.
     
The prime minister launched the single brand Bharat under the scheme during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 being held here.
     
This is being done to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidy.
     
All subsidised soil nutrients - urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK - will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.
     
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) that will act as a one-stop-shop for farmers who can buy products and avail multiple services related to the agriculture sector.
     
The Centre intends to convert more than 3.3 lakh fertiliser retail shops in the country into PM-KSK in a phased manner.
     
The PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements. It will also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers.  Information about government schemes will also be provided.
     
During the event, the prime minister also launched ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertilisers. It will provide information on domestic and international fertiliser scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, among others.
     
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the programme. 

Tags

Business Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana One Nation One Fertiliser Fertiliser Brand Bharat PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 Narendra Modi Indian Edge
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'