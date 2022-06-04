PM-Kisan eKYC Deadline Extended Till July; Check details And Key Takeaways

The Centre has once again extended the deadline to complete the obligatory eKYC by two months to July 31, 2022, bringing relief to the beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Earlier the deadline was May 31, 2022.

This is the second time in two weeks the central government has pushed the due date for eKYC completion. As per a flash on the PM Kisan portal, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July, 2022.”

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, every landholding farmers’ families will get a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year, granted in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

On May 31, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the 11th tranche of monetary benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme to over 10 crore farmers in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Below mentioned are the steps PM-Kisan scheme beneficiaries can follow to complete the e-KYC process: -

Visit PM-Kisan’s official portal https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on the eKYC option on the right side of the website’s page, under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section You will be redirected to the ‘OTP Based Ekyc’ page where you need to enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and then press the search button Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar Card. Press the ‘Get OTP’ button which will be sent on your registered or Aadhaar-linked mobile number Enter the OTP in the specified field

If all the filled details match, eKYC process will be completed; else, it will be marked as invalid. In that case, the concerned person must contact the local Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Below mentioned are the steps to check if PM-Kisan 11th instalment is credited online:-

Visit PM-Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Press the ‘Beneficiary Status’ tab in the right corner of the portal’s page Enter Aadhaar number or account number Press the ‘Get Data’ tab.

The status will be displayed in detail depending on the beneficiary. Furthermore, the concerned person’s name must be there on the beneficiary list in order to get the funds.