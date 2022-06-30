Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

PLI Scheme: Deadline Extended For Specialty Steel Till July 31st

Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for specialty steel. It was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022. Then it was extended till June 30

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:52 pm

The government has extended for the fourth time the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till July 31, 2022.

Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022. Then it was extended till June 30.

According to a steel ministry notification dated June 29, "...the undersigned is directed to convey...to further extend the last date for receipt of applications for the PLI scheme for specialty steel from June 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022. The application window will be kept open up to July 31, 2022".

Related stories

15 More Firms Selected Under PLI Scheme For White Goods

Govt Extends PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel For Third Time Till June 30

Govt Receives 10 Applications For PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel; Mulls To Extend Last Date Again

On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of specialty steel in India.

The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities.

Tags

Business Production Linked Incentive Scheme PLI Scheme PLI Production-linked Incentive (PLI) Speciality Steel Steel Sector Steel Industry Steel Ministry PLI Scheme Application
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray