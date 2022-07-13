Playboy Magazine’s Playboy Mansion Now Available In Sandbox Metaverse; SAND Down 1%

American lifestyle magazine Playboy’s ‘Party Mansion’ will be replicated in the Sandbox (SAND) metaverse world. Playboy is an American lifestyle and entertainment brand which first published its magazine in 1953 and Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum (ETH) blockchain metaverse which was founded in 2012 as a 2D gaming company. With this newly formed collaboration, Playboy aims to provide its visitors in the metaverse world a ‘Playboy-themed social gaming experience'.

Rachel Webber, chief brand and strategy officer of Playboy said in a press release, “The world and the lifestyle of the Playboy Mansion is obviously something that was super aspirational, and so the opportunity to create that environment in a way that more people

can step into a virtual space, and to do it in a really contemporary way is something that we’re really excited to bring to life.”

As of 11 am, The Sandbox (SAND) was down by 1 per cent at $1.11, according to Coinmarketcap data.

What’s On Offer?

Playboy’s MetaMansion in Sandbox will feature mini-games, social mixers, some programmed events and many ongoing digital collectible releases which will leverage their 70 years of publishing experience. Apart from this some special experiences will be offered to the Playboy Rabbitar community.

Our Playboy MetaMansion in @thesandboxgame will be a virtual destination for fans and the Rabbitar community to experience and build the world of Playboy... 🏘️👀 — Playboy (@Playboy) July 11, 2022

What Has Playboy Done Till Now In The New Tech World?

This is not the first time Playboy magazine has jumped into new Web 3.0 technology like metaverse and others. In March 2018, Playboy tried to launch a multi-cryptocurrency wallet for consumers, but the project ultimately did not go through.

Anybunny home? 🐰👀🏘 We're teaming up with none other than.... @playboy! 👯‍♀️



Together, we will be creating a Playboy MetaMansion social game inside #TheSandbox with #NFT collectibles & special experiences for the Rabbitar @PlayboyNFTs community! pic.twitter.com/3l6Wq6ncvt — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) July 11, 2022

In April 2021, Playboy struck a partnership with Nifty Gateway to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) collection called ‘Liquid Summer’. Then in July 2021, Playboy collaborated with Super Rare to publish the ‘Miami Beach NFT Collection’.

In October 2021, Playboy launched its Rabbitar NFT project with 11,953 rabbit bunny NFT tokens. At that time, these bunnies were sold for $800 apiece.