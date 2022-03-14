Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Piramal Pharma Ropes In Ajay Devgn For Brand Tetmosol

Piramal Pharma said it is now strengthening the brand offering by introducing Tetmosol Dusting Powder and increasing its media investments subsequently.

Pharmaceutical Sector.

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 6:03 pm

Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for its flagship brand Tetmosol.

Tetmosol is a medicated skin-care soap used in the treatment and prevention of skin infections.

"As we enter the next phase of growth, we are excited to work with Ajay Devgn to promote Tetmosol to our consumers across India and enhance our reach," Piramal Consumer Products Division CEO Nitish Bajaj said in a statement.

Owing to the tropical climate, India has a high incidence of skin infections and, therefore, the company has introduced two new product offerings with Tetmosol Dusting Powder and Tetmosol Plus Cream that caters to all skin infection problems, he added.

Tetmosol has expanded its retail footprint in India to three lakh chemist stores.

Being the preferred doctor prescribed brand for skin infections, Tetmosol hopes to strengthen its position in the medicated soap industry.

Currently, the brand's products include soap bars, dusting powder, and medicinal cream.

