Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Pinnacle Industries Launches Co For Electric Vehicles

EKA's product range will include commercial Battery EVs (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid  EVs (PHEVs) and Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs). It will also have components assembly and manufacturing and EV traction energy storage systems, among others.

Pinnacle Industries Launches Co For Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicle charging stations. Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 7:26 pm

Pinnacle Industries on Wednesday announced the launch of an electric vehicle and technology company that will soon roll out electric buses and vehicles for last-mile delivery. The new firm EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of EVs (Electric Vehicles), fuel cell and alternative fuel vehicles. Pinnacle Industries is into automotive seating, interiors and speciality vehicles firm. 


EKA's product range will include commercial Battery EVs (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid  EVs (PHEVs) and Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs). It will also have components assembly and manufacturing and EV traction energy storage systems, among others. In a statement, Pinnacle Industries said it was getting ready to introduce its first set of EV buses and LCVs in the coming months. Going forward, the company will also be introducing a smart lean factories approach that will allow the utilisation of existing infrastructure to create a global EV revolution. The new automotive and technology venture has been launched to bring sustainable, profitable and efficient electric commercial vehicles and solutions to accelerate the mass adaptation of EVs globally, Pinnacle Industries said.

Related stories

Felix Sim's Play-To-Earn Platform Salad Ventures Raises $13.5M

Popeye, With His Youtube Channel Popeyes Picks Becomes The Next-Gen NFT Crypto Content Creator

Hindustan Unilever Appoints Nitin Paranjpe As Non-Executive Chairman


"EKA will open a new ecosystem of technology, manufacturing, and distribution to various parts of the country. This know-how and resources will be shared to reduce costs further and increase the viability of EV adoption," Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA, said. Pinnacle said EKA is re-inventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of eCVs by developing sharable technologies, to democratise EVs with best-in-class TCO solutions and a sustainable ecosystem. EKA is developing electric and alternate fuel commercial vehicles, designed to help increase range, lower operating costs, offering the best returns while helping businesses, government  and operators and achieve ambitious sustainability goals, it said.


Another key offering by EKA will be the pioneering smart lean factory approach that requires minimum investment compared to conventional automobile manufacturing factories. This is achieved by designing the products in a way that eliminates large investments, including painting infrastructure and large fixtures, the company said. This revolutionary approach will reduce inventory and infrastructure costs and optimise logistics. EKA's decentralised manufacturing concept will have a smaller footprint and can also be deployed in existing facilities, it said.

PTI Inputs

Tags

Business Automobiles Electric Vehicles (EVs) Electric Vehicles Market Electric Vehicle Policy Pinnacle Industries Automobile Sector Automobile Manufacturers Automobiles Start-Up Ecosystem
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22

BSE, NSE To Roll Out T+1 Settlement Cycle From Friday

Auto Component Company Bharat Forge To Acquire JS Auto

RBI Cancels Registration Of P C Financial Services

Hindustan Unilever Appoints Nitin Paranjpe As Non-Executive Chairman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row