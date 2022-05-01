Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Pharmaceutical Exports Hit Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore In FY2021-22

The exports in 2021-22 sustained a positive growth despite the global trade disruptions and drop in demand for COVID-related medicines.

Pharmaceutical Exports Hit Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore In FY2021-22
Pharamceutical Sector.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 1:40 pm

Pharma exports have touched Rs 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22 against Rs 90,415 crore in 2013-14, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The exports in 2021-22 sustained a positive growth despite the global trade disruptions and drop in demand for COVID-related medicines, it added. 

Related stories

Parl Panel Asks Dept Of Pharmaceuticals To Explore Alternative Funding Ways To Set Up New NIPERs

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Nod For Lacosamide Tablet

"Indian pharma companies enabled by their price competitiveness and good quality, have made a global mark, with 60 per cent of the world's vaccines and 20 per cent of generic medicines coming from India," the ministry said.

India ranks third worldwide for production in terms of volume and 14th by value. 

The current market size of the domestic pharmaceutical industry is around $50 billion.

The share of pharmaceuticals and drugs in the global exports is 5.92 per cent.

Formulations and biologicals continue to account for a major share of 73.31 per cent of the country's total exports, followed by bulk drugs and drug intermediates, according to the ministry.

India's top five pharma export destinations are the US, UK, South Africa, Russia and Nigeria.

"Even in the year, 2020-21, Indian drugs and pharmaceuticals had registered a sharp growth amid the Covid-19 despair, achieving an export of USD 24.4 billion with a YoY growth of 18 per cent," it said. 

Tags

Business Pharma Exports Pharmaceutical Sector Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmaceuticals Exports Pharmaceutical Firms Pharmaceutical Companies Global / Exports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again