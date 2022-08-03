Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

A litre of petrol in Delhi today is priced at Rs 96.72 while the price of diesel is at Rs 89.62 a litre

undefined
PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 3:05 pm

The prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday remained unchanged across the country by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The petrol and diesel prices have not been revised in over two months.

A litre of petrol in Delhi today is priced at Rs 96.72 while the price of diesel is at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol today is priced at Rs 106.31 while diesel retails at Rs 94.27 per litre, according to the data on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The petrol price & diesel price are revised on a regular basis by public sector OMCs – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. 

Related stories

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

Indian Oil Sold Petrol At Rs 10 A Litre Loss, Diesel At Rs 14

The petrol price & diesel price were last revised on May 22 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre respectively.

Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

Fuel prices were further reduced in Maharashtra on July 14 after chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre. This brought down the price of petrol to Rs 106 a litre and diesel to Rs 94 per litre in Mumbai.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in four major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi: 

Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices in Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Tags

Business National Petrol Petrol Price Hike Petrol Cars Petrol Price Cut Diesel Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case