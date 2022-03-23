Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre For Second Day In A Row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre For Second Day In A Row
Representative image of a petrol pump PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 9:47 am

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $30 per barrel.

Related stories

Cost Of EVs To Be At Par With Petrol-Run Vehicles In 2 Years: Gadkari

Oil companies are now recouping the losses.

According to CRISIL Research, a hike of Rs 15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Tags

Business Petrol Diesel LPG LPG Price Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Hike Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Crude Oil
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat