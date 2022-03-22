Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By 80 Paise/Litre, Rs 50 Hike In LPG Rates

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47.

Petrol and Diesel prices are hiked by 80 paise per liter from Tuesday.

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 10:12 am

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

While LPG rates were last revised on October 6, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were around USD 81-82 a barrel in early November as against USD 114 now.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50. 

