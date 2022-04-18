Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Private Equity Inflow In Realty Sector Declines 47% To $1 Billion In Jan-Mar 2022

Private Equity inflows stood at $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year. During October-December 2021, the investments were at $218 million

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:40 pm

Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 47 per cent to $1 billion during January-March this year compared to the year-ago period, but the inflows jumped over 4.5 times from the previous quarter, according to property consultant Savills India.

The PE (Private Equity) inflows stood at $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year. During October-December 2021, the investments were at $218 million.

"Commercial office assets continued to remain the frontrunner during Q1 2022, garnering more than two-third share of the investment pie. All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru," Savills said in a statement.

Last week, Anarock had reported that the PE investments in the real estate sector fell 32 per cent to $4.3 billion in the last fiscal year from $6.3 billion in the 2020-21 financial year.

