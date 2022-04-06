Paytm To Breakeven On Operating Profit Level In Next 6 Quarters, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a letter to the shareholders said that he believes the company should break even on operating EBITDA (EBITDA before ESOP cost) level in the next six quarters that is next one-and-half years. Sharma said that the estimates are well ahead of estimates by most analysts.

"Importantly, we are going to achieve this without compromising any of our growth plans," he added.

According to the press release, Paytm’s lending business scaled up to 6.5 million disbursals during the January to March quarter of FY2022, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 417 per cent. It has an aggregated total loan value of Rs 3,553 crore. The company’s monthly transacting users (MTU) for the quarter grew 41 per cent YoY to 70.9 million, whereas it witnessed over 104 per cent YoY increase in GMV for the quarter at Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

“Paytm offers omnichannel payment solutions to online and offline merchants. Total merchant payment volume (GMV) processed through our platform during the fourth quarter of FY 2022 aggregated to approximately INR 2.59 Lakh Cr ($34.5 billion), marking a y-o-y growth of 104%. We saw strong quarter-on-quarter trends, despite the previous quarter having an impact of the festive season,” the company said.

The disbursed loans through Paytm were up 374 per cent YoY to 6.5 million loans in the March quarter.

“In just 3 years, we have deployed 2.9 million devices in stores and are currently deploying about 1,000 devices per day. Due to the higher engagement that we see with our device merchants, we expect a rise in the number of merchants eligible for loans,” Paytm said.