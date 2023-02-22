Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Paytm Seeks Shareholders' Nod For Related Party Transactions Of Rs 3,250 Crore With PPBL

Home Business

Paytm Seeks Shareholders' Nod For Related Party Transactions Of Rs 3,250 Crore With PPBL

The voting on the agenda will commence in the morning of February 22 and close on the evening of February 23

Representational Image Of Paytm
Representational Image Of Paytm

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 9:58 am

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, has sought shareholders' approval for a transaction totalling Rs 3,250 crore with Paytm Payments Bank Limited. 
    
The transaction includes availing of services of up to Rs 1,550 crore from the Paytm Payments Bank and rendering of services of up to Rs 1,700 crore to the bank. 
    
Paytm's Postal Ballot notice seeks approval of shareholders for "Approval of Material Related Party Transactions with Paytm Payments Bank Limited".  
    
The voting on the agenda will commence in the morning of February 22 and close on the evening of February 23. 
    
The proposal was approved by the company's shareholders in February 2022 but the company has to again seek approval following a SEBI circular issued on April 8, 2022, which restricts approval of validity to one year for related party transactions.

Tags

Business Paytm PPBL Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme