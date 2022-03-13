Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Was Arrested In Feb For ‘Ramming’ DCP’s Car

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by Delhi Police last month and later released on bail in a case of rash driving.

According to an FIR, the Paytm founder was allegedly driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit the vehicle of DCP (South district) outside Mother International School.

The incident took place on February 22 and police lodged an FIR on a complaint filed by Constable Dipak Kumar, posted as a driver with DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

Sharma fled from the scene, according to the complaint.

After a preliminary investigation, police found that the car is registered to a company in Gurugram. The people of the company told the police that the car is with Vijay Shankar Sharma, who lives in South Delhi.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed that police had “arrested Sharma, and released him on bail”.