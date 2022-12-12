Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Paytm Loan Disbursal Reaches Annualised Run Rate Of Rs 39,000 Crore In November

Home Business

Paytm Loan Disbursal Reaches Annualised Run Rate Of Rs 39,000 Crore In November

The value of loans disbursed through Paytm grew by over four-fold on year-over-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 6,292 crore in November from Rs 1,328 crore

Paytm Investors Lose 72% Since Listing
Paytm Investors Lose 72% Since Listing

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 4:42 pm

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications on Monday said that its loan disbursals reached an annualised run rate of around Rs 39,000 crore in November this year.

One97 Communications (OCL), which owns Paytm brand, had reported loan disbursals at an annualised run rate of around Rs 37,000 crore in October.

"Our loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness an accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now at an annualised run rate of Rs 39,000 crore in the month of November," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

The GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) processed through Paytm platform grew 37 per cent for the two months ended November 2022, aggregating to Rs 2.28 lakh crore from Rs 1.67 lakh crore a year ago.

The value of loans disbursed through Paytm grew by over four-fold on year-over-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 6,292 crore in November from Rs 1,328 crore, while the number of loans disbursed grew two-and-a-half times to around 68 lakh from 27 lakh.

"We see a significant growth runway given low current penetration, while we continue to work with our partners to remain focused on the quality of the book," Paytm said.

The merchant device subscription of the company grew over three-fold to 55 lakh from 16 lakh a year ago.

The average monthly transacting users of the company grew by 33 per cent to 8.4 crore for the two months ended November 2022 from 6.3 crore in November 2021, according to the filing.
 

Related stories

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana Benefitted Over 60 Lakh Beneficiaries In Pandemic: Labour Minister

Dalmia Bharat Set To Acquire Jaypee Group's Cement, Power Assets For Rs 5,666 Crore

Tags

Business Paytm Paytm Loan Disbursals Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone