Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Payment Solutions Provider AGS Technologies To List On January 31

The IPO, which was carried out through an offer for sale, received bids for 22.35 crore shares against an offer of 2.87 crore, translating into a subscription of 8.22 times, the company had said after the issue was closed on January 21.

Payment Solutions Provider AGS Technologies To List On January 31
Rs 680 Cr issue saw promoters and other shareholders divesting stakes at price band of Rs 166-175 -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 5:54 pm

Leading payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies, which has completed a Rs 680-crore share sale over eight times subscription last week, is listing on Monday with debut trade taking place on the BSE.

The IPO, which was carried out through an offer for sale, received bids for 22.35 crore shares against an offer of 2.87 crore, translating into a subscription of 8.22 times, the company had said after the issue was closed on January 21.

The retail demand stood at 3.25 times, qualified institutional buyers 2.82 times, and the non-institutional category received 27 times subscription. It had earlier raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 680-crore issue saw promoters and other selling shareholders divesting stakes at a price band of Rs 166-175.

 AGS Transact is an integrated omnichannel payment solutions provider providing customised products and services comprising ATM and cash-recycling machines outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Through the offer-for-sale (OFS), promoter Ravi B Goyal had sold shares worth Rs 650 crore, but the company informed exchanges that he pumped the entire money back into the company by subscribing to CCPS or compulsorily convertible preference shares on January 29.

As a result, the debt-to-equity ratio and the debt-to-operating profit ratio have now become strong, which will lead to substantial savings of financial costs, thereby improving profitability, it said.

 AGS leads the domestic ATM industry. It has over 80 banking partners and services 72,000 ATMs/ cash-recycling machines, and has over 2.2 lakh points of sale machines.

Tags

Business National IPO AGS Technologies Limited
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India's Steel Output Grows 18% To 118 MT In 2021

India's Steel Output Grows 18% To 118 MT In 2021

Budget Should Focus On ESG Issues To Promote Green Economy: Experts

Marine Products Exports Surge 35% To $6.1 Billion During April To December Period

No Major Impact Of Third Covid-19 Wave On Housing Sales This Quarter: Property Consultants

Budget Should Bring More PLI Rates To Boost Job Creation In Manufacturing, Says CII

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast

Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Workers Continue With Cleaning Operation At Thailand's Mae Ram Pheung Beach After Massive Oil Leakage

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician