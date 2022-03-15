Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Pawan Hans Divestment Likely In A Couple Of Months: Report

Pawan Hans has a fleet of over 40 helicopters and almost 900 employees, including 450 who are on the permanent rolls

Pawan Hans Divestment Likely In A Couple Of Months: Report
Pawan Hans

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 6:50 pm

The government has received three financial bids for its stake in ailing helicopter operator Pawan Hans and is likely to complete its divestment in a couple of months, Moneycontrol reported.

The privatisation of Pawan Hans is likely to fetch Rs 300-350 crore, it quoted officials as saying.

Related stories

Stock Market Rout Likely To Derail Centre’s Divestment Plan For LIC, BPCL

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

NTPC Chalks Out Rs 15,000 Crore divestment plan, To List Arms NTPC REL, NEEPCO, NVVNL

This is the government’s fifth attempt to privatise the company.

Pawan Hans has a fleet of over 40 helicopters and almost 900 employees, including 450 who are on the permanent rolls.

“We are working with the transaction advisor and are in the final stages of completing the divestment process of Pawan Hans and will look to complete the process in the next couple of months,” the report quoted a senior government official.

Tags

Business National Pawan Hans Divestment Pawan Hans Aviation Ministry Of Civil Aviation ONGC PSU: Public Sector Undertakings Divestment Pawan Hans Loss
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands