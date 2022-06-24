Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Parameswaran Iyer Appointed As CEO Of NITI Aayog

Iyer replaces Amitabh Kant whose tenure is set to end on June 30, 2022

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 4:25 pm

The Department of Personnel and Training announced on Friday that Parameswaran Iyer has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog for a term of two years.

Iyer replaces Amitabh Kant whose tenure is set to end on June 30, 2022.

Kant was appointed as the CEO Niti Aayog on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. But his term was extended thrice since then.

Iyer is a 1981-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who took voluntary retirement about 10 years ago to take up cleanliness initiative at the World Bank.

In 2017, the government appointed him as Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which plays a key role in the government’s ambitious Swachh Bharat initiative.

Iyer had returned from the United States to head Swachch Bharat Mission.

