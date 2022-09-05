Overspeeding Killed Cyrus Mistry & Jehangir: Police Preliminary Report

Cyrus Mistry, 54, who was killed in a road accident on Sunday along with his friend Jehangir Pandole has died due to overspeeding, according to a preliminary report by Mumbai police. The post-mortem of Mistry and Pandole was conducted on Sunday night at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

The former Tata Group chairman succumbed to his injuries, after the Mercedes vehicle in which he was travelling collided with the divider at Charoti in the Palghar district. Mistry was travelling with Jehangir, his brother Darius Pandole and Darius’ wife Anahita Pandole. Anahita was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The accident took place at around 3:15 pm.

According to The Economic Times report no vehicular defect or road engineering defect has been revealed in the initial assessment by the police. The police said that while dual airbags were visible in the driver and front passenger seat was visible during the preliminary examination, the airbags were not visible in the rear passenger seats. Also, those who were sitting in the back passenger seat were not wearing their seatbelts, the police added.

As per the report, the accident was caused when the Mercedes was trying to overtake another vehicle. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car hit a parapet of the bridge near the Surya river. While Mistry and Jehangir died on the spot due to the collision, Darius and Anahita are admitted to Rainbow hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

While the Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into the case, the police is Prima Facie treating the case as that of an accident. The police recorded the accident death report on Sunday. The statement of the eyewitness in the case has also been recorded.