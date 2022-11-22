Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
OTT Communications Services Should Be Licenced; Players Should Compensate Telcos For Data Traffic On Networks: COAI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 3:43 pm

Telecom operators' body COAI on Tuesday made a strong pitch for OTT (over-the-top) communications services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licencing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.
     
Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar said that the association, as part of draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity.
     
The other aspects like proposing a financial model for OTT communications services to compensate telecom service providers, through a possible revenue share model, will be made to the government going forward as and when the specifics of the framework for light-touch regulation is discussed, Kochhar told reporters at a briefing.
     
In future, the same principle of revenue share basis data consumption, can be applied to other OTTs (all categories), as well, he added. 
 

