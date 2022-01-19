Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Orient Green Power Co Reports Rs 6.28 Crore Net Profit In Q3 Of FY22

 The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

Orient Green Power Co Reports Rs 6.28 Crore Net Profit In Q3 Of FY22
The company's total income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 82.54 crore. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 4:34 pm

Orient Green Power Company Ltd (OGPL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.28 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

 The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

 Total income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 82.54 crore, against Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

 Its Vice-Chairman T Shivaraman said, "The resumption of REC (renewable energy certificates) trading during November 2021 resulted in an increased cash inflow of Rs 42 crore during the quarter. The REC trading is expected to be buoyant in the periods to come."

 He added that the efforts to reduce interest costs resulted in savings of Rs 4 crore during the current period.

 "The generation during the quarter went down marginally and is expected to revive in the upcoming quarter. The decision with respect to payments from Andhra Pradesh is pending before the Court. The company is confident of a favourable outcome on this matter," Shivaraman said.

Tags

Business National Orient Green Power Company
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold