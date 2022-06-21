Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Operating Profit Growth Of Listed Firms Decelerated In Q4 Of FY22: RBI Data

The operating profit of manufacturing companies decelerated sharply to 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against 70 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal

Operating profit growth of listed private companies decelerated across broad sectors in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, on the back of rising in expenditure, according to RBI data.

The Reserve Bank has released its data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021-22 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,758 listed Non-Government Non-Financial (NGNF) companies.

The operating profit of manufacturing companies decelerated sharply to 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against 70 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

India's Manufacturing Sector Growth Steadied In May Amidst High Inflation

In the case of companies in the services sector (non-IT), the growth in operating profit slowed to 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 compared to 62.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The operating profit in case of IT firm slowed to 5.9 per cent from 19.7 per cent.

RBI data further said sales of 2,758 listed private non-financial companies recorded a healthy growth of 22.3 per cent (year-on-year) in fourth quarter of 2021-22, compared to 22.8 per cent in the comparable quarter of previous year.

"Aggregate sales of 1,709 listed private manufacturing companies registered a steady growth (y-o-y) of 24.6 per cent in Q4, 2021-22, driven by high sales growth in petroleum, non-ferrous metals, iron and steel, chemicals and textiles industries," the RBI said.

Information Technology (IT) companies continued their move on a growth trajectory with 20.7 per cent growth in sales during the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Sales of non-IT services companies expanded by 20.9 per cent (y-o-y) in the January-March period 2021-22, led by steady growth in transport, trade, telecom, hotel, and restaurant sectors.

Despite rising expenditures, manufacturing companies maintained their operating and net profit margins in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as compared to the previous quarter.

Net profit margin remained stable for IT companies, while for non-IT services companies it remained in negative terrain due to losses recorded by telecom and transport companies, the RBI said. 

Business RBI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Reserve Bank Of India Non-Government Non-Financial (NGNF) Companies Non-Government Non-Financial Companies Manufacturing Sector Services Sector IT Sector
