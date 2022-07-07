Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Online Retail Spending In India To Grow Nearly Sixfold To $300 Billion By 2030: BCG Report

According to the report, the number of digitally-influenced shoppers has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching 280 million from 260 million and online shoppers have grown to 230 million from 210 million in 2021

Source: Shuttershock
Source: Shuttershock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:31 pm

Online retail spending in India is expected to grow nearly sixfold to USD 300 billion by 2030 with expansion in the number of digitally-influenced shoppers and online shoppers, a Boston Consulting Group report said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the number of digitally-influenced shoppers has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching 280 million from 260 million and online shoppers have grown to 230 million from 210 million in 2021.

BCG expects these numbers to increase by 2.5 times over the next decade, accompanied by nearly sixfold growth in online retail spending.

Related stories

GST Registration Exemption For Online Seller With Low Turnover To Boost E-Commerce

Finance Ministry Issues Draft Sop For E-Commerce Jewellery Exports Through Courier Route

"We expect online shoppers to nearly triple over the next decade and online retail spending to grow nearly sixfold to reach $300 Bn by 2030. COVID has further accelerated online shopper and spending growth by 3-4 Years.

"The pandemic pushed new-to-online shoppers and existing shoppers to increase their online purchasing, as physical shopping channels closed or became difficult to access,"  BCG India managing director and senior partner Nimisha Jain said in a statement.

Digitally influenced retail spending to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030 accounting for about 80 per cent of total retail spending, according to the BCG report.

With one of the world’s lowest data and smartphone costs, growing internet penetration, and a proliferation of new online shopping channels, India is experiencing a dramatic rise in e-commerce and digitally influenced spending as India becomes the second largest digital economy by the number of internet users, the report said.

BCG claims that the findings were corroborated and substantiated by real-time transaction data gathered and analyzed on the purchase transactions of over 8 lakh consumers comprising about 2 lakh e-shoppers, along with multiple industry reports and expert interviews.

The survey was conducted with over 10,000 Indian consumers, across more than 40 metros to tier 4 cities and 50 rural towns and villages, and was overseen by BCG's Center for Customer Insight, according to the report.

While mobiles, electronics and travel once dominated the online retail space, categories such as online food orders, FMCG, and beauty and personal care (BPC) items have seen sales grow by three to five times in recent years and are expected to be the fastest-growing sectors too, along with fashion, the report said.

Tags

Business Retail Industry Retail Sector Online Retail Sector Online Retail Industry Online Retail Spending Online Retail Sales Online Retail Consumers E-commerce
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case