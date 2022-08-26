Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Online Gaming Industry Could Suffer If GST Hiked To 28%, Warns Trade Body

In a joint report, industry body ASSOCHAM and professional services company Earnest & Young (EY) have warned that the online gaming industry could suffer if the GST rate is increased to 28 per cent

Gaming
Online Gaming Industry Could Suffer If GST Hiked To 28%, Warns Trade Body Gaming

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 2:00 pm

A joint report of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the professional services company Earnest & Young (EY) has urged the government to consider an optimal tax structure for the benefit of the online gaming industry amid plans to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 18 per cent to a whopping 28 per cent.

The report titled ‘GST On Online Skill Based Gaming’ has warned that higher GST rates could lead to a sharp drop in online gaming users in India. 

The group of ministers (GoMs) of the GST council is currently examining a proposal about levying up to 28 per cent GST on the full contest entry amount, including the prize pool. 

The current GST rate for the online gaming industry is 18 per cent. The industry body said that a sharp GST hike could “have an adverse effect” in the business. 

Related stories

Rusk Media Raises $9.5 Million In Series A For Blockchain-Based Gaming Platform

Founder of Xiroverse, Roshan George Shares Insights on the future of Gaming, Web3 and the Metaverse

Pros And Cons Of NFT Play-To-Earn Gaming: Comparing MetaMortals And Axie Infinity

The online gaming industry contributed over Rs 2,200 crore worth of GST in 2022. The winning amounts from online games are also subject to income tax. The report noted that the industry contributes a significant amount, both directly and indirectly, to the exchequer.

“Levy of GST on the contest entry amount would increase the tax burden on the nascent industry by 10 to 20 times. The industry currently pays GST at the rate of 18 per cent on the platform fee or the gross gaming revenue (GGR) earned directly by the gaming operators,” ASSOCHAM said in a release.

Deepak Sood, secretary general of ASSOCHAM, said, “The growth of the online gaming industry comes as no surprise as it's largely youth-driven and has been fuelled by the increasing usage of internet and smartphones, especially during the pandemic.”

The report argues that a GST of 28 per cent from the existing 18 per cent and 30 per cent income tax on winning customer’s corpus could take the taxation rate on online gaming between 45 per cent and 50 per cent. 

“With the GST tax proposal leading to higher taxation, it could lead to a decline in active users and discourage domestic gaming industries,” the report noted.

According to the report, some 500 gaming companies are operating in India, with a total inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $2.7 billion. 

The sector could also help facilitate the government’s vision for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comic sector and “encourage domestic players rather than driving users to foreign companies; thereby enhancing revenue collection,” it said.

Tags

Business Online Gaming Online Gaming Platform Online Games ASSOCHAM ASSOCHAM Meeting Goods And Service Tax (GST) Goods And Services Tax Group Of Ministers GST Rate Foreign Direct Investment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions