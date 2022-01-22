Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

ONGC Videsh Enters Development Stage Of Budiao Discovery In Brazil

OVL had registered a major gas discovery in 2019 in its deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4, Brazil, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin. Brazil's Petrobras is the operator of the block with 75 per cent Participating Interest (PI) while OVL has the remaining 25 per cent stake.

ONGC Videsh Enters Development Stage Of Budiao Discovery In Brazil
-

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:18 pm

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has declared a 2019 gas discovery in deepsea block in Brazil as commercially viable and has now entered the development stage that will bring it to production, the firm said in a statement.

OVL had registered a major gas discovery in 2019 in its deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4, Brazil, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin. Brazil's Petrobras is the operator of the block with 75 per cent Participating Interest (PI) while OVL has the remaining 25 per cent stake.

The company said it "after detailed evaluation (has) now enters into the development stage with the submission of the Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) for the block BM-SEAL-4".

The field also holds oil reserves.

The block development module of Petrobras envisages the installation of a shared FPSO and a gas pipeline.

"The name suggested to the Brazilian regulator for the field is Budião," it said. "The development module is presently in the contract planning phase and is expected to start production after 2026. The Consortium plans to continue all operational activities for submission of the Development Plan to the Regulator and meeting the target for the first oil."

The firm neither gave investment nor production details.

Tags

Business ONGC ONGC Videsh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Markets Crash Nearly 4% In Four Sessions As FIIs Exit On US Rate Hike Concerns

Markets Crash Nearly 4% In Four Sessions As FIIs Exit On US Rate Hike Concerns

Yes Bank Profit Rises 77% To Rs 266 Crore In December Quarter

Is Woke Content Harming Netflix’s India Business?

Bitcoin Down 6%, Shiba Inu Falls 14%; Global Crypto Market Cap Crashes By 8%

Budget 2022: Encourage Entrepreneurship Among Women In Rural Areas

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption